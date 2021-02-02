By Alto Ingredients Inc. | February 02, 2021

Alto Ingredients Inc., a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that it has increased its total annual production capacity of specialty alcohol to 140 million gallons, the majority of which will meet or exceed USP certifications.

“In the fourth quarter, we refurbished the grain-neutral spirits, or GNS system, located at our Pekin wet mill,” stated Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Entering 2021, we now have an additional 30 million gallons of annual production capacity of our highest quality product, the core ingredient used in the production of distilled spirits and USP grade alcohol. This expansion brings our total annual specialty alcohol production capacity to 140 million gallons and is available to domestic and international customers requiring products that meet stringent USP and GNS specifications.”