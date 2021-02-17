Industry news and announcements from the April issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including the latest U.S. Grains Council personnel appointment and new and expanded leadership positions at The Andersons Inc.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | February 17, 2021

Ausdal joins USGC

Isabelle Ausdal joined the U.S. Grains Council as manager of ethanol trade policy and economics in the organization’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

In this role, Ausdal will assist in trade policy and economic analysis of market and policies as they relate to global ethanol and feed grain markets and USGC activities. Ausdal will be focused on providing data-driven decision support to the director of global ethanol market development.

“Isabelle is a native of Illinois and comes to us from a farming background, holding a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from University of Illinois and a master’s degree in legal studies from American University,” said Brian Healy, USGC director of global ethanol market development. “Her professional background includes significant writing and analysis experience, including briefings, policy analyses and research related to agriculture and environmental policy.”

Before joining USGC, Ausdal held multiple government relations and policy roles including as a law clerk, as an intern for John Deere and as a policy intern for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. For the past year, she has been a policy analyst with Strategic Conservation Solutions.

The Andersons announces Trade and Processing Group senior leadership

The Andersons Inc. has updated the senior leadership of its Trade and Processing group, which is comprised of its trade and ethanol business segments. Scott Mills and Jim Pirolli have taken on expanded leadership roles as senior vice presidents. Mills and Pirolli will report to Bill Krueger, president of The Andersons Trade and Processing group.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced an abundance of change,” Krueger said. “In 2019, we focused on integrating Lansing Trade Group and Thompsons Ltd. into The Andersons. In 2020, we reduced costs and streamlined our business groups. I am excited to implement this new structure, as it positions The Andersons Trade and Processing Group for growth in 2021 and beyond. Scott and Jim both have extensive experience across our industry segments and have been exceptional leaders for The Andersons. This new structure aligns our resources and talent to better serve our customers and achieve our vision of being the most nimble and innovative North American ag supply chain company.”

In his new role, Mills will oversee The Andersons’ Western Corn Belt, feed ingredients, and food and specialty operations. Mills started at Lansing Trade Group in 1997. During his time there, he served as executive vice president of merchandising. He joined The Andersons as senior vice president of trade when it acquired Lansing in 2019. Before Lansing, he worked for DeBruce Grain Inc. and before that, The Scoular Co.

Pirolli will continue to lead The Andersons’ ethanol business and will assume responsibility for eastern grain, cross-country trading and containerized exports. He joined The Andersons in 2017 as vice president and general manager of ethanol and has led that business segment since 2019. Before The Andersons, he served as vice president of fuels for Kum & Go convenience stores and held various leadership roles with ADM.