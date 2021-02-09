ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has released new data that shows the country’s corn ethanol production continues to grow. Ethanol exports and sales of ethanol for use in sanitizing and industrial applications are also up.

Production units in the south-central region of Brazil processed 212,500 tons of sugarcane during the first half of January. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, 2020, mills in the region have crushed 597.59 million tons of sugarcane, up 3.17 percent when compared to the same period of the previous harvest.

Ethanol production for the two-week period was at 124.8 million liters (32.97 million gallons). Of that volume, 115.1 million liters were produced from corn.

Corn ethanol production since the beginning of the harvest season reached 1.98 billion liters, up 72.92 percent from the same period of the previous harvest and accounting for 6.7 percent of total ethanol production.

According to UNICA, mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 1.25 billion liters (330.22 million gallons) of ethanol during the first half of January. Of that volume, 1.21 billion liters were sold domestically and 41.68 million liters were destined for export.

Domestically, sales included 819.55 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 5.77 percent when compared to the same period of last year, and 387.96 million liters of anhydrous ethanol.

According to UNICA, alcohol sold for use in sanitizing and industrial applications was up 42.3 percent during the first half of January. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, 2020, mills in the south-central region have sold 1.04 billion liters of ethanol into those markets, up 32.22 percent when compared to the same period of the previous harvest season.

Ethanol sales for far this harvest season have reached 24.56 billion liters, down 9.98 percent when compared to the same period of last season. Of that volume, exports were at 2.25 billion liters, up 40.67 percent, and domestic sales were 22.31 billion liters, down 13.14 percent.

Domestic sales of hydrous ethanol since the beginning of the current harvest season are down 17.33 percent, at 15.32 billion liters.