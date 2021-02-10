ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up slightly the week ending Feb. 5, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Feb. 10. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell by more than 2 percent.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 937,000 barrels per day the week ending Feb. 5, up 1,000 barrels per day when compared to the 936,000 barrels per day produced during the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 96,000 barrels per day.

Production of fuel ethanol has stabilized in recent months after falling to historic lows in the spring of 2020 due to market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ethanol production hit a low of 537,000 barrels per day the week ending April 24, but began to recover in May and June as travel restrictions associated with the pandemic began to ease and demand for transportation fuels started to recover. Production levels since July have been maintained at a level above 900,000 barrels per day, but are down roughly 10 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.796 million barrels the week ending Feb. 5, down 520,000 barrels when compared to the 24.316 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week.

Stocks of fuel ethanol trended down for several months after reaching a record high of 27.289 million barrels the week ending April 17 and remained at levels below those reported for the same period of 2019 through mid-November. Ending stocks, however, have trended higher in recent months. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks for the week ending Feb. 5were down 562,000 barrels.