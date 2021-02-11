By Eisenmann | February 11, 2021

Eisenmann announced in November 2020 that its U.S. environmental technology business unit has been sold to The Ogni Group, a Chicago-based energy, environmental, and sustainability services company.

“This is the next chapter in the Eisenmann journey for our U.S. based Environmental Technology group,” said Mark West, president of Eisenmann Corporation and Global Head of Eisenmann Environmental Technology. “For almost 70 years, the Eisenmann name has been synonymous with excellence and customer satisfaction, and our reputation has been built on strong partnerships, world-class technology, innovation, and problem solving. The market continues to demand and reward innovation, as well as quality deployment, and service from trusted partners,” continued West. “Now as part of Ogni Group and with a new brand, we will continue our legacy to expand our global footprint in key markets through new strategic partnerships and industry alliances. Combined with the core competencies of Ogni, we will solve our customers critical environmental challenges.”

Ogni President Charlie Engasser added, "This acquisition creates one of the most exciting and unique businesses in our market. We are now able to reduce pollution and positively impact our planet from both ends of the spectrum. Ogni energy services reduces greenhouse gas emissions by lowering energy and demand before being produced, where Eisenmann Environmental Technology reduces pollutants after they have been created. This combined, holistic approach will allow us to make significant environmental impact.”