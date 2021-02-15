By Renewable Fuels Association | February 15, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Antea Group USA as its newest Associate Member. With offices throughout the country, Antea Group USA is an environment, health, safety and sustainability consulting firm that serves clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.

“Antea Group USA is a welcome addition to RFA’s membership ranks, and the company clearly shares our commitment to sustainability, safety, and environmental stewardship,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As a company that specializes in helping others plan and execute environmental, health, safety, and sustainability strategies, we know Antea will be an excellent fit with our membership as the industry continues to grow and advance.”

“We are excited to join RFA in its mission to create opportunity and drive growth for America’s ethanol industry,” says Bill MacDonald, senior vice president and oil and gas segment leader at Antea Group USA. “As EHS consultants, we have been a trusted advisor to energy clients for over 30 years, helping them meet the safety, environmental, social and governance challenges of today, while also supporting their aspirations and ambitions for tomorrow. We look forward to contributing our knowledge and working alongside others that are committed to leading the evolution of a sustainable renewable fuels industry.”

