A bill recently introduced in the Minnesota legislature aims to provide gasoline dealers with a refundable tax credit for sales of gasoline blended with between 15 percent and 85 percent ethanol.

The bill, HF 622 was introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives on Feb. 1 and referred to the Committee on Taxes. A companion bill, SF 918, was introduced in the Minnesota Senate on Feb. 11 and also referred to the Taxes Committee.

The bill would provide gasoline dealers to claim a credit of 5 cents per gallon of higher ethanol blend fuel that the dealer sells and dispenses through metered pumps at the dealer’s retail service station. Higher ethanol blends are defined as those containing 15 percent to 85 percent ethanol. If signed into law, the credit would be in place starting Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024.

Additional information, including a full copy of the bill, is available on the Minnesota Legislature website.