February 17, 2021

Whitefox Technologies is pleased to announce that BGW Sp. z o. o. is to install its Whitefox ICE membrane dehydration system at BGW’s 108 million liters per year plant in Rąbczyn, Poland. The project involves installing a Whitefox system designed to produce up to 400,000 liters per day of anhydrous ethanol. The project is in construction and is due to start up towards the end of 2021.

Bartosz Walkowiak, BGW president and CEO, said in a statement, “BGW is continuously looking to expand high quality production of bioethanol, for industrial and biofuels uses to meet the growing demand for our products. At the same time, we target ongoing operational efficiencies to meet CO2 targets and reduce costs. Since we first purchased the distillery in Rąbczyn in 2002 we have undertaken several modernization initiatives to create a state-of-the-art plant. Whitefox’s membrane solution will help us take a further leap towards our overall goal to produce the most energy efficient ethanol in Poland.”

Gillian Harrison, Whitefox CEO said, “We started to work on this solution with Bartosz and his team over a year ago and together we developed an advanced solution to help BGW set a new standard in ethanol production. It will also be the first Whitefox ICE solution to directly dehydrate ethanol from 50 percent to 99.9 percent in the main production stream. At Whitefox we are focused on using our membrane separation technology to help industry address the challenges of meeting Europe’s NetZero targets.”

Whitefox ICE is a membrane-based technology solution that dehydrates water-rich recycle streams to produce high-purity ethanol. Its technology is already operating in 8 US ethanol facilities, eliminating recycle streams from molecular sieves to improve energy consumption, carbon emissions and operational costs. The membrane solution developed for BGW takes the technology one step further by being the sole dehydration technology in the stream, rather than sitting alongside molecular sieves and thereby providing a step-change improvement in overall plant efficiency.