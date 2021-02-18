By Renewable Fuels Association | February 18, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association released its 2021 Ethanol Industry Outlook and Pocket Guide today during the 26th annual National Ethanol Conference. The annual publications and conference all share a common theme: Essential Energy. A related video also debuted at the event.

“As you review the 2021 Ethanol Industry Outlook, I hope you do so with the same sense of pride I have for our response to the unparalleled challenges of the past year,” RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper writes in the introduction. “But more importantly, I hope you recognize that as we move forward, it is with the understanding that tomorrow’s challenges of climate change, food and energy security, and rural prosperity will continue to make ethanol an Essential Energy.”

Now in its 22nd year, the annual Outlook publication provides policymakers, regulators, consumers, the media, and renewable fuel advocates with key statistics, trends, insight, and analysis on the latest developments in the U.S. renewable fuels industry, as well as commentary on what to expect in 2021. The publication, which is recognized worldwide as the go-to source for ethanol industry facts, also features a detailed listing of every fuel ethanol plant in the country, along with production capacity. The Pocket Guide to Ethanol contains much of the same information as the Outlook, but in an abbreviated format and smaller size for ease of use.

2021 Ethanol Industry Outlook

2021 Pocket Guide to Ethanol

RFA Essential Energy Video

Archive of Past Ethanol Industry Outlook Publications