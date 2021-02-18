ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA released updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data on Feb. 18, reporting that one new SRE petition have been filed for Renewable Fuel Standard compliance year 2020. A total of 66 SRE petitions are now pending, up from 65 that were pending as of Jan. 19. No other changes were made to the EPA’s online SRE dashboard.

The 66 pending SRE petitions include 16 pending for compliance year 2020, 30 pending for compliance year 2019, three pending for compliance year 2018, one pending for compliance year 2017, two pending for compliance year 2016, three pending for compliance year 2015, four pending for compliance year 2014, three pending for compliance year 2013, two pending for compliance year 2012, and two pending for compliance year 2011.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.