By Renewable Fuels Nebraska | February 24, 2021

Pam Miller has been named the interim executive director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, effective Feb. 15, 2021.



Miller has been involved in the ethanol industry since 2004. At that time, she was an elected official, serving as a county commissioner in Northeast Nebraska. As such, she created the Dakota County Economic Development Committee. A thorough SWOT analysis of the county led to the genesis of Siouxland Ethanol as an economic development project. Miller became one of the original founders of Siouxland Ethanol, wrote the business plan for the company, and became passionate about the value-added benefits of this clean source of octane. Siouxland Ethanol began as a 50 million gallon dry mill ethanol plant in Jackson, Nebraska, in 2007 and has expanded to producing more than 90 million gallons of ethanol a year.



Miller received her bachelor of science degree in business administration from Wayne State College and her MBA from University of South Dakota. She created Leadership Dakota County in 2004 and continues to serve as coordinator for this program that has produced over 300 leaders in the county. She served as dean of the College Center for Northeast Community College and Wayne State College from 2005-2016. Prior to that, Miller was a college professor in business.



Miller has served continuously on the board of directors for Siouxland Ethanol since inception and most recently served as chair of the board for a number of years. Miller is a vocal advocate for the ethanol industry and a past board member of the Renewable Fuels Association, American Coalition for Ethanol, and Renewable Fuels Nebraska. She currently serves on the boards of MercyOne Health Foundation-Sioux City and Siouxland Freedom Park.



Miller assumes the role created from the departure of Troy Bredenkamp who served as RFN executive director since October 2017. Troy resigned his position in January 2021 and will lead communication and advocacy efforts for the Renewable Fuels Association located in Washington D.C.



