By Glacial Lakes Energy | February 25, 2021

As a producer of clean, renewable energy, Glacial Lakes Energy announces today that its four biorefineries have joined the partnership with Summit Carbon Solutions to make a clean energy source even more environmentally friendly.

Last week, Summit announced a carbon capture project that will result in an annual reduction of 10 million tons of carbon dioxide or the carbon footprint equivalent of 2 million autos. Glacial Lakes Energy has signed an offtake agreement with Summit to supply the carbon dioxide at its plants located in Huron, Aberdeen, Mina, and Watertown. This partnership will allow over 1.6 million tons of carbon dioxide to be captured, transported, and deposited deep underground through Summit’s transportation and storage platform which originates in Iowa and concludes in North Dakota. Capturing and storing carbon dioxide is viewed as a necessity toward lowering greenhouse gases and fighting climate change.

“Creating a more environmentally-friendly energy source has always been a top priority for Glacial Lakes Energy,” says Jim Seurer, GLE’s CEO. “We are extremely proud and excited to join with Summit Carbon Solutions on this transformational project so we can continue to add value for our shareholders by creating clean, safe, and affordable energy for the fast growing low-carbon fuel markets.”

“We are grateful to be able to partner with Glacial Lakes Energy on this project,” said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group. “Glacial Lakes Energy joins a progressive group of partner plants that are focused on lowering their carbon footprint in a safe, economical way.”