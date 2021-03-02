By American Coalition for Ethanol | March 02, 2021

The American Coalition for Ethanol Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 academic year is open for application submission. As ACE introduces this year’s program, the organization congratulates the 2020 scholarship recipients Kaelyn Drury, Cassidy Frericks, and Matthew Sperry. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship through the program to help further their collegiate education.

“Supporting the next generation is vital to our industry’s future,” said Nick Fosheim, ACE director of member and industry relations. “Together, with our members, we are proud to celebrate the emerging leaders in classrooms across the country.”

•Kaelyn Drury is from Blue Hill, Nebraska, and is attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she studies Nutrition Science. Kaelyn is the daughter of Terry and Penny Drury. Her father is affiliated with ACE ethanol producer member Chief Ethanol Fuels with plants in Hastings and Lexington, Nebraska. •Cassidy Frericks is from Ashton, South Dakota, and is pursuing a degree in Corporate Communication at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. Cassidy is the daughter of Stacey and Anne Frericks. Her father Stacey is affiliated with ACE ethanol producer member Redfield Energy in Redfield, South Dakota. •Matthew Sperry is from Bath, South Dakota, and is pursuing a degree in Precision Ag and Agronomy at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. Matthew is the son of Scott and Kathy Sperry. His father is affiliated with ACE associate member South Dakota Corn Growers Association.

The ACE Scholarship Program was initiated in 2004, and ACE has since awarded $59,000. Scholarships are made available to employees and dependents of employees and shareholders of ACE ethanol producer, voting and associate member companies and organizations. For a copy of the 2021 scholarship application, or to make a financial contribution to the program, contact Shannon Gustafson or Nick Fosheim at the ACE office.

ACE provides ethanol educational resources on its website for anyone looking to learn more about ethanol. These resources include lesson plans, videos, career exploration, and other hands-on learning activities compiled by ACE.