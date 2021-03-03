ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production rebounded significantly the week ending Feb. 26, reaching 849,000 barrels per day following a substantial downturn the previous week related to disruptions caused by February’s polar vortex. Ethanol stocks fell by nearly 2 percent the week ending Feb. 26, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 3.

Ethanol production for the week ending Feb. 26 was up approximately 29 percent, or 191,000 barrels per day, when compared to the 658,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 230,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.425 million barrels the week ending Feb. 26, down 360,000 barrels per day when compared to the 22.785 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, ethanol stocks for the week ending Feb. 26 were down 2.539 million barrels.