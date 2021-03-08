ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 164.63 million gallons of ethanol and 916,541 metric tons of distillers grains in January, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on March 5.

The 164.63 million gallons of ethanol exported in January was up from both the 111.33 million gallons of exports reported for the previous month and the 151.23 million gallons exported in January 2020.

India was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports in January at 53.16 million gallons, followed by China at 22.69 million gallons and Canada at 18.47 million gallons.

The value of ethanol exports reached $255.66 million in January, up from $188.73 million in December, but down from $256.53 million in January 2020.

The U.S. also exported 916,541 metric tons of distillers grains in January, up from 842,738 metric tons in December, but down from 916,541 metric tons in January 2020.

Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains exports in January at 183,180 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 105,770 metric tons and Indonesia at 88,493 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $233.93 million in January, up from $196.22 million in December and up from $199.48 million in January 2020.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.