By American Coalition for Ethanol | March 10, 2021

Dakota Ethanol LLC proudly announces the company has surpassed 1 billion gallons of ethanol production at its 90 MMgy facility in Wentworth, South Dakota. Dakota Ethanol began production in September 2001 with a nameplate capacity of 40 MMgy. The evolution of the plant is credited to the united vision of its parent company Lake Area Corn Processors, LLC and its over 1,000 members of local producers, investors, and community members. Dakota Ethanol maintains a strong commitment to return value to its member owners.

Dakota Ethanol’s 90 million gallons of ethanol are produced from 30 million bushels of locally grown corn each year. The plant also provides a variety of distillers grains products for livestock feed, as well as corn oil. Dakota Ethanol not only produces a low carbon fuel and highly sought-after distillers grain, the plant positively impacts the local and regional economies, and employs 45 full-time individuals, many who have been with the company since startup.

“The work we do here at Dakota Ethanol uplifts our local ag economy and supports area farmers who helped build this industry from the ground up,” said Scott Mundt, Dakota Ethanol CEO. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished as a company and want to express my gratitude to all those who helped us reach this milestone, particularly the loyalty and dedication of our employees.”

The expansion to running at a 90-million-gallon rate has allowed for improved operational efficiencies, which have been important in improving the plant’s carbon intensity (CI) score. The plant continues to focus on operational efficiencies to reduce costs and improve CI revenues the plant receives from shipping its ethanol to low carbon markets in the western U.S.

“I’m proud of how Dakota Ethanol has been able to utilize and monetize its lower-than-average CI through plant efficiencies,” said Ron Alverson, board member of Dakota Ethanol and the American Coalition for Ethanol. “There’s more opportunities ahead for the plant to further reduce its CI, including proving our area growers produce corn more efficiently than the default CI the marketplace currently assigns to raising a bushel of corn. I have no doubt many producers can achieve zero carbon ethanol in the future if properly accredited for their contributions to decreasing lifecycle greenhouse gases.”

“ACE proudly celebrates with Dakota Ethanol today as it reaches this major milestone,” said Brian Jennings, American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) CEO. “The leadership and staff at Dakota Ethanol should be commended for the work they do to provide a valuable market for farmers and low carbon fuel and high-protein feed for the nation and the world.”

