ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production expanded nearly 11 percent the week ending March 5, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 10. Fuel ethanol stocks were down nearly 2 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending March 5 averaged 938,000 barrels per day, up 89,000 barrels per day when compared to the 849,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 106,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.07 million barrels the week ending March 5, down 355,000 barrels when compared to the 22.425 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 5 were down 2.264 million barrels.