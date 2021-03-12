By Renewable Fuels Association | March 12, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan as its newest Associate Member. The Corn Marketing Program of Michigan (CMPM) was created in 1993 to enhance the economic position of Michigan corn growers by providing for the growth and expansion of the corn industry in Michigan through foreign and domestic market development, promotion, and research that will stimulate the demand for corn.

“We have worked with the members and staff of CMPM for years, but we are excited to formally welcome them as Associate Members of RFA and we appreciate their support of our organization,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Farmers helped build the U.S. ethanol industry into the renewable energy powerhouse it is today, and we look forward to working with Michigan corn growers to pursue the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

“Ethanol is one of biggest markets for the corn we grow here in Michigan and this market is a top priority for our growers,” said Jim Zook, executive director of CMPM. “Corn farmers are proud of the part they play in producing high-octane, low-carbon fuel that benefits consumers all over the world. We’re excited to expand our partnership with RFA on this important work to strengthen both of our industries.”

Among the special benefits of an Associate Membership in RFA are invitations to events and networking opportunities; routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education & outreach, technical & research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the Associate Member Directory and access to the Board Member Directory. Members also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and can provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.

