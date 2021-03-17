ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced domestic ethanol sales by mills in the south-central region of Brazil were down only slightly in February when compared to the same month of last year.

According to UNICA, mills in the region processed 668,980 tons of sugarcane during second half of February. Since the beginning of the current harvest, which began April 1, 2020, mills in the region have processed 598.79 million tons of sugarcane.

Total ethanol production for the final half of February was at 114.96 million liters (30.37 million gallons). Ethanol production since the beginning of the current harvest was at 29.79 billion liters, including 20.08 billion liters of hydrous ethanol and 9.71 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol.

Corn ethanol production for the second half of February was at 85.63 million liters, including 74.44 million liters of hydrous ethanol and 11.2 million liters of anhydrous ethanol. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, corn ethanol production has reached 2.3 billion liters.

Ethanol sales by mills in the south-central region of Brazil were at 2.45 billion liters in February, including 2.28 billion liters sold domestically and 174.24 million liters destined for export.

Domestically, sales were down only 0.39 percent when compared to February 2019, with sales of hydrous ethanol at 1.54 billion liters, down 0.3 percent, and sales of anhydrous ethanol at 732.61 million liters, down 0.57 percent.