U.S. ethanol production was up nearly 4 percent the week ending March 12, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 17. Fuel ethanol stocks were down more than 3 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending March 12 averaged 971,000 barrels per day, up 33,000 barrels per day when compared to the 938,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 64,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 21.34 million barrels the week ending March 12, down 730,000 barrels when compared to the 22.070 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 5 were down 3.258 million barrels.