By Poet | March 24, 2021

In celebration of National Ag Day, Poet has joined the Decade of Ag movement, the agricultural sector-wide movement to align around a shared vision and outcomes for the sustainable food and ag systems of the future. By joining the movement, Poet is recognizing that a united vision of sustainable food, fiber and energy systems requires collaboration, endorsement and advancement from across the agricultural value chain.

“Farmers are the original innovators, and I believe they are capable of solving many of the problems the world is facing today,” said Poet Founder and CEO, Jeff Broin. “At POET, we share the Decade of Ag vision, and we know that biofuels hold the key to reaching this goal by creating critical markets for farmers. Working hand in hand with America’s farmers, we are taking swift action to fight the impending climate crisis by producing clean energy and plant-based bioproducts that can replace harmful fossil fuels and sustain our way of life for generations to come.”

Decade of Ag comes with agreed-upon principles for collaboration and co-creation of solutions. POET joins 28 other companies and organizations including Cargill, Nestle USA, The Nature Conservancy and Aspen Institute in endorsing it, as momentum grows within the agriculture sector to take bold, unified action to mitigate the effects of climate change.

More information about joining the Decade of Ag movement is here.