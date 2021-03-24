By Green Plains Inc. | March 24, 2021

Green Plains Inc. on March 23 announced that its subsidiary, Green Plains Ord LLC, has completed the previously announced sale of its ethanol plant located in Ord, Nebraska, to GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC for $64 million, plus working capital. In conjunction with this transaction, Green Plains Partners LP on March 23 also announced it has completed the sale of the storage assets and the assignment of certain rail transportation assets associated with Green Plains Ord LLC for $27 million. The partnership’s proceeds from the transaction were used to repay debt.