U.S. ethanol production fell by 5 percent the week ending March 19, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 24. Fuel ethanol stocks were up more than 2 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending March 19 averaged 922,000 barrels per day, down 49,000 barrels per day when compared to the 971,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 83,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 21.809 million barrels the week ending March 19, up 469,000 barrels when compared to the 21.34 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 19 were down 2.331 million barrels.