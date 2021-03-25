By Corn Refiners Association | March 25, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Following an introductory meeting organized by U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan to engage agricultural organizations, John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, commented:

“We commend Administrator Michael S. Regan for meeting with agricultural groups today during a roundtable of industry members. CRA looks forward to collaborating further with the EPA to achieve regulatory clarity on the issue of biogenic CO2 emissions as a way to advance President Biden’s climate and bioeconomy objectives. Thank you, Administrator Regan, for working with industry leaders and for your commitment to working with the food and agriculture sectors to address critical environmental issues.”