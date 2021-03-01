By CHS Inc. | March 29, 2021

CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, will expand access to higher ethanol blend fuels by offering E15 through 10 additional fuel terminals starting in early April 2021.

CHS is registered with the U.S. EPA as an E15 manufacturer and sells E15 as an approved grade of fuel through its Cenex brand retail locations.

CHS plans to offer E15 at the following Nustar terminals: North Platte, Nebraska; Geneva, Nebraska; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Milford, Iowa; Rock Rapids, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Yankton, South Dakota; Wolsey, South Dakota; Salina, Kansas; and Concordia, Kansas. CHS has offered E15 through its McFarland, Wisconsin, terminal since January 2021.

“As the nation’s leading farmer-owned cooperative, expanding options for ethanol blended fuel is important for our Cenex brand retailers and our farmer-owners,” says Akhtar Hussain, director of refined fuels marketing, CHS. “CHS has always been committed to offering ethanol blended flexible fuels throughout its network of 1,450 Cenex brand retail facilities. Expanding access of Cenex brand E15 at these select terminals further demonstrates that commitment.”

To make E15 more accessible, CHS has removed barriers for its Cenex brand retail locations by establishing an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan and establishing E15 as a qualifying grade of fuel. CHS also owns two EPA-approved ethanol plants in Rochelle and Annawan, Illinois.

“CHS is the only refiner that has an EPA-approved misfueling mitigation plan covering an entire retail network. This partnership with Nustar allows us to offer higher ethanol blends in a broader geography across the Cenex retail network,” says Hussain.