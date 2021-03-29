ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Grains Council has announced it is now accepting applications for its seven Advisory Teams (A-Teams), including the Ethanol A-Team, for the 2021-2023 term. Applications can be submitted through April 30.

USGC members who serve on A-Teams provide USGC staff and its board of directors with insight and guidance on issue-specific topics. In addition to the Ethanol A-Team, the USGC has A-Teams focused on Asia, Innovation and Sustainability, Middle East/Africa/South Asia, Trade Policy, Value-Added, and Western hemisphere. Members serve two-year terms.

“A-Teams allow members to take a deep dive into specific aspects of the Council’s work and offer substantive ideas as it plans its trajectory on trade issues,” said Ryan LeGrand, president and CEO of the USGC. “These teams are invaluable to the Council as they embody its overarching trade strategy while also being both rewarding and educational for the members themselves.”

According to the USGC, the Ethanol A-Team is dedicated to expanding the global use and trade of U.S. ethanol and feedstock producers. Ethanol markets are divided into priority markets, second-tier markets and frontier markets. The seven priority markets for ethanol are Brazil, Canada, India, China, Indonesia, Canada and Mexico. The USGC explained that the Ethanol A-Team supports its market development efforts to create and maintain market access in these priority markets. The A-Team also focuses on frontier markets and making inroads for new uses of ethanol, industrial applications and multilateral and academic efforts that support messaging about the benefits of expanded ethanol use.

The incoming USGC chairman is scheduled to announce A-Team appointments before the USGC board of delegates meeting in July. New A-Team members will begin their terms Aug. 6.

Application information and a list of current Ethanol A-Team members is available on the USGC website.