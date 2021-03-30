ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products production report for March, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in January 2021 was down when compared to both the previous month and January 2020.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 466 million bushels in January 2021, down 3 percent from the previous month and down 10 percent from January 2020. January 2021 usage included 91.6 percent for alcohol and 8.4 percent for other purposes.

Corn consume for fuel alcohol production was at 416 million bushels, down 4 percent from the previous month, and down 11 percent from January 2020. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 90.1 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.

The volume of sorghum consumed for fuel ethanol production in January 2021 was withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. Sorghum data for December 2020 was also withheld, but a total of 4.967 million hundredweight (cwt) (278,152 tons) of sorghum went to fuel ethanol production in January 2020.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production was at 79,610 tons, up from 74,497 tons in December, but down from 121,740 tons in January 2020. Corn oil production fell to 148,527 tons, down from both 160,259 tons the previous month and 151,877 tons in January of the previous year. Distillers dried grains production fell to 342,557 tons, down from both 364,532 tons in December and 358,478 tons in January 2020. Distillers dried grains with solubles production fell to 1.75 million tons, down from both 1.79 million tons in December and 1.95 tons in January of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production fell to 1.04 million tons, down from both 1.09 million tons the previous month and 1.41 million tons in January 2020. Modifield distillers wet grains production fell to 415,857 tons, down from 435,648 tons in December and 476,126 tons in January 2020.

At wet mills, corn germ meal production was at 53,242 tons, up from 47,715 tons in December, but down from 68,154 tons in January 2020. Corn gluten feed production fell to 282,163 tons, down from both 309,298 tons in December 2020 and 308,081 tons in January of the previous year. Corn gluten meal production increased to 116,178 tons, up from both 113,754 tons in December 2020 and 93,097 tons in January 2020. Wet corn gluten feed production was at 214,623 tons , up from 185,187 tons in December, but down from 234,181 tons in January 2020.

Carbon dioxide captured was at 193,297 tons, up from 185,563 tons in December 2020, but down from 216,915 tons in January 2020.