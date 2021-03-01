By Mike O’Brien, vice president of market development at Growth Energy | March 31, 2021

Earlier this month, Growth Energy was excited to announce another retail market milestone: Americans surpassed 20 billion miles driven on E15. This milestone is a testament to the continued success of E15 at the pump. While many drivers stayed parked under stay-at-home orders last year, they still logged six billion miles on E15 in 2020 alone – showing that American drivers will keep coming back for a fuel that not only holds down costs, but also protects our air and our climate.

Despite the pandemic and a historic crash in the fuel market, the number of retail sites actually grew by 10 percent, bringing E15 to more than 2,300 stations across 30 states. Major distributors are increasingly getting in the game too. With nearly 220 terminals and a number of major suppliers offering pre-blended E15, smaller and mid-sized operators no longer have to blend on site, reducing the barrier to entry. One major distributor, Magellan, announced E15 would be offered as a “house recipe,” which means lower costs and higher returns for retailers.

These opportunities, paired with prime market economics, make now the right time for retailers to gain a competitive advantage with E15. On average, E15 boosts retail margins by three cents or more per gallon, and large retail chains report that E15 generates up to 30 to 50 percent of total fuel sales, without negatively impacting demand for other fuel grades.

As American drivers return to the road and we look toward to surpassing 30, 40, or even 50 billion miles on E15, make sure you’re part of the action. Adding E15 to your fuel offerings is an easy, low cost process that can quickly deliver returns at almost any location and our team at Growth Energy stands ready to help walk you through the process.