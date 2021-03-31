ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production increased by nearly 5 percent the week ending March 26, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on March 31. Fuel ethanol stocks were down more than 3 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending March 26 averaged 965,000 barrels per day, up 43,000 barrels per day when compared to the 922,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 125,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 21.114 million barrels the week ending March 26, down 695,000 barrels when compared to the 21.809 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending March 19 were down 4.603 million barrels.