U.S. agriculture producers intend to plant an estimated 91.1 million acres of corn in 2021, up less than 1 percent when compared to last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s March 31 Prospective Plantings report.

According to the USDA, planted acreage intentions for corn are up or unchanged in 24 of the 48 estimating states. The largest increases are expected in the Dakota, where producers intend to plant a combined 8.9 million acres of corn, up 2 million acres when compared to 2020. Producers across most of the Corn Belt, however, intend to plant fewer acres than last year. If realized, the planted area of corn in Idaho and Oregon will be the largest on record, the USDA said.

NASS also released its quarterly Grain Stocks report on March 31, reporting that corn stocks were at 7.7 million bushels as of March 1, down 3 percent when compared to the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks were down 9 percent when compared to last year, with off-farm stocks up 5 percent.

Copies of both reports can be downloaded from the USDA NASS website.