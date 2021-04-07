ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 101.67 million gallons of ethanol and 779,324 metric tons of distillers grains in February, according to data release by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 7. Exports of both products were down when compared both the previous month and February 2020.

The 101.67 million gallons of U.S. ethanol exported in February was down from both the 164.63 million gallons exported the previous month and the 194.16 million gallons exported during February 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to approximately 45 countries in February. South Korea was the top destination at 21.82 million gallons, followed by Canada at 18.52 million gallons and India at 12.78 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $193.96 million in February, down from both $255.66 million in January and $323.01 million in February 2020.

The U.S. exported 266.31 million gallons of ethanol at a value of $449.62 million during the first two months of this year, compared to 345.4 million gallons at a value of $579.54 million exported during the same period of 2020.

The 779,324 metric tons of distillers grains exported in February was down from both 916,541 metric tons in January and 852,904 metric tons in February 2020.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than 40 countries in February. Mexico was the top destination at 123,096 metric tons, followed by Indonesia at 81,198 metric tons and South Korea at 81,019 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports was at $199.31 million in February, down from $223.93 million the previous month, but up from $178.24 million in February 2020.

Total distillers grains exports for the first two months of the year reached nearly 1.7 million metric tons at a value of $423.25 million, compared to 1.83 million metric tons at a value of $377.72 million reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.