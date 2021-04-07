ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production was up approximately 1 percent the week ending April 2, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 7. Fuel ethanol stocks fell more than 2 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending April 2 averaged 975,000 barrels per day, up 10,000 barrels per day when compared to the 965,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 303,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.642 million barrels the week ending April 2, down 472,000 barrels when compared to the 21.114 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 2 were down 6.449 million barrels.