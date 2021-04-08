By Renewable Fuels Association | April 08, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association today proudly welcomed Calgren Renewable Fuels as the organization’s newest Producer Member. The Calgren facility in Pixley, Calif., opened in 2008 and produces 55 million gallons of ethanol every year, along with 400,000 tons of wet distillers grains and 2.5 million gallons of corn distillers oil. Every 21 gallons of ethanol produced by Calgren displaces a barrel of imported oil.

“As a California ethanol producer, Calgren brings a unique and valuable perspective to our association and we are excited to officially welcome them to the RFA family,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Calgren is known across the industry as an innovator and pioneer in adopting low-carbon fuel technologies, and they have been at the forefront of low carbon fuel policy discussions for more than a decade. But Calgren does more than produce some of the lowest-carbon ethanol in the country—they also supply California’s dairies with high-quality, nutrient-rich animal feed, and generate other essential coproducts as well.”

“Calgren is pleased to be joining the ethanol industry’s oldest and most comprehensive trade organization,” said Calgren President Lyle Schlyer. “Policies that have long been important to address in California, such as LCFS and electric vehicles, appear to be sparking interest on a national level. We look forward to supporting the RFA as it works through these and other issues affecting the broader passenger vehicle fuel industry.”

All of RFA’s Producer Members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association’s policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education & outreach, technical & research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s Technical, Environmental, Health & Safety, and Co-Products Committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.

for more information on Calgren Renewable Fuels. for more information on the value of an RFA membership and for a list of current members.