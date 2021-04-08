ADVERTISEMENT

Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee to meet April 22The Surface Transportation Board has announced a meeting of the Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee will be held on April 22 virtually via zoom. The meeting is open to the public, but advanced registration is required.

RETAC provides guidance to the STB and serves as a forum for discussion of emerging issues related to the transportation of energy resources by rail, including ethanol, other biofuels and coal. According to the STB, the purpose of the April 22 meeting is to facilitate discussions regarding issues of interest, including rail service, infrastructure planning and development, and effective coordination among suppliers, rail carriers, and users of energy resources.

Agenda items for the meeting may include a rail performance measures review, industry segment updates by RETAC members, and a roundtable discussion. Written comments may be submitted to the RETAC by members of the public at any time.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.