By BBI International | April 14, 2021

This week, Ethanol Producer Magazine announced the preliminary agenda for the 2021 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) taking place July 13-15, 2021 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

This year’s agenda includes two new collocated events: Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit and National Biomass Summit, along with two pre-conference events: Low Carbon Efficiency Summit and Ethanol 101.

“We were thrilled with the response our speaking community had to our call for abstracts and presentation ideas,” said program developer, Tim Portz. “We were able to organize an agenda that not only provided a comprehensive overview of the technical aspects of fuel ethanol production, but also complete strong agendas for the Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit and National Biomass Summit. Together these programs will offer the most comprehensive agenda in bioenergy in 2021.”

The program includes nearly 150 presentations across multiple consecutive tracks:

•Track 1: Production & Operations •Track 2: Leadership & Financial Management •Track 3: Coproducts & Product Diversification •Track 4: Infrastructure & Market Development •Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit •National Biomass Summit

“Because of its proximity to a large number of ethanol production facilities, attendees have suggested we move the FEW to Des Moines,” says John Nelson, vice president of Operations at BBI International. “This year provided an opportunity for us to make the move and the feedback we have received from exhibitors and sponsors has been extremely positive. Also, the large number of abstracts submitted is a strong indicator that moving to Des Moines is a step in the right direction.”

The event registration is free to all producers of ethanol, advanced biofuels, biodiesel, renewable diesel, biomass power & thermal, RNG, biogas, as well as wood pellets and other densified biomass.

The agenda for all events co-located with the FEW can be viewed online.