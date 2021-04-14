By Praj Industries | April 14, 2021

Praj Industries has bagged an order to set up India’s largest capacity syrup based ethanol plant from a Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. in Karnataka. As a part of this project, Praj will expand the existing ethanol manufacturing capacity to 600 KLPD, using sugarcane syrup. When commissioned, this will become India’s largest capacity syrup-based ethanol plant.

The government of India has made several strategic interventions by way of progressive policies, conducive financial mechanisms, to encourage the sugar sector to limit surplus sugar production and instead, produce more ethanol. This capacity expansion planned by GBL is in line with the government’s biofuel policy to increase the Ethanol manufacturing quantity in India using various sugary feed stocks.

The expansion capacity at GBL plant will continue to be a zero liquid discharge facility. The expansion will maintain zero liquid discharge norms by deploying innovative technology i.e. SHIFT, developed in Praj’s state-of-the-art R&D facility - Praj Matrix. The SHIFT technology minimizes energy and water footprint, while maximizing value for customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Samir Somaiya, chairman and managing director of Godavari Biorefineries Limited (GBL), said, “Responding to government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we decided to divert sugar cane syrup to distillery to manufacture ethanol. We are happy for our association with Praj as our technology partner for increasing our manufacturing capacity. Praj will design, engineer, supply, install and increase our capacity from 400 KLPD to 600 KLPD ethanol production using sugar syrup as raw material. We look forward to building on our mutually rewarding relationship with Praj with our new ventures.”

Speaking on this development, Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD of Praj said, “Praj is delighted to work with an industry leader and to bring its state of the art syrup to ethanol technology, to establish India’s largest syrup based ethanol plant. Praj has over a decade’s experience in designing and building syrup to ethanol systems in overseas markets. Our technology delivers best in class yields enhancing the delivered value for our customer.”

This is expected to open more similar opportunities in syrup to ethanol manufacturing and ultimately boost ethanol production in the country.