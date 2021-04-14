ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, on April 14 sent a letter to leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives and chairs of four House committees urging them to provide support for biofuels in the upcoming infrastructure package.

The letter, addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; Committee on Energy and Commerce Chair Frank Pallone, D-N.J.; Committee on Agriculture Chair David Scott, D-Ga.; Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.; and Committee on Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal, D-Ma., expresses disappointment that biofuels were not included in the initial infrastructure framework laid out by the Biden administration.

“Biofuels are a homegrown source of energy that creates jobs and opportunity in the United States,” Axne wrote. “A study in 2019 found that the ethanol industry alone supported nearly 350,000 jobs directly and indirectly while contributing over $40 billion to the economy. In Iowa, ethanol production created demand for over half of our state’s corn crop, resulting in more than $5.5 billion of revenue to Iowa farmers. Continued investment in biofuels will create more jobs and opportunity in the United States.

“Biofuels can also play an immediate role in decarbonizing our transportation sector,” she continued. “A recent report by scientists at Harvard University found that ethanol had a carbon intensity score of nearly half that of gasoline, with some providing an even higher reduction. Continued innovation in the coming years is expected to provide even greater carbon benefits. As we seek ways to address the climate crisis, an investment in biofuels infrastructure and incentives for higher blends will provide an immediate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Axne stresses that adding investments to grow biofuels energy infrastructure and incentives to further innovation and adoption would support drops and rural economic growth while decreasing U.S. dependence on fossil fuels and ensuring that farmers and producers are part of the economic revitalization that the infrastructure legislation will generate.

A full copy of the letter can be downloaded from Axne’s website.