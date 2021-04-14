ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. ethanol production fell by nearly 4 percent the week ending April 9, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 14. Fuel ethanol stocks were also down nearly 1 percent.

Ethanol production for the week ending April 9 averaged 941,000 barrels per day, down 34,000 barrels per day when compared to the 975,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 371,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.518 million barrels the week ending April 9, down 124,000 barrels when compared to the 20.642 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 9 were down 6.951 million barrels.