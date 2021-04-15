By Renewable Fuels Association | April 15, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association has received its ninth TRANSCAER National Achievement Award for training first responders and others in ethanol emergency response safety, for its work performed in 2020. The TRANSCAER initiative is a national outreach effort focused on assisting communities prepare for and respond to possible hazardous material transportation incidents.

“It’s a privilege to recognize the Renewable Fuels Association for their efforts in 2020,” said TRANSCAER Director Erica Bernstein. “While 2020 was unlike any year we have experienced before, it was incredible to see how quickly RFA adapted to the challenges of training during COVID. We appreciate their continued commitment to training emergency responders and supporting TRANSCAER.”

In 2020, RFA held 28 training sessions with more than 2,600 attendees. This included five train-the-trainer webinars reaching more than 580; 10 ethanol safety seminars spanning four states and training nearly 200; 13 ethanol safety webinars with over 1,600 attendees; and a two-hour, self-led online training program for more than 200. At the end of 2020, RFA celebrated a decade of national leadership in which it had hosted over 300 training events reaching more than 13,000 attendees.

“This represents another great honor for RFA, and we are particularly grateful for the hard work and leadership of our Director of Safety and Technical Programs, Missy Ruff,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Since RFA was created 40 years ago as the first national organization to serve the growing renewable fuels industry, technical and safety work was a natural emphasis for us. The U.S. ethanol industry enjoys a strong record of safety, and this will remain a priority for RFA into the future.”

TRANSCAER members include volunteer representatives from the chemical manufacturing, transportation, distribution, hazardous material storage and handling, emergency response and preparedness, and related service industries as well as the government. “TRANSCAER” stands for Transportation Community Awareness Emergency Response. Click here for more information.

RFA’s Missy Ruff has served on the TRANSCAER executive committee and as chair of the National TRANSCAER Task Group, the managing body for initiatives undertaken by the organization. She has herself been frequently recognized for her service, most recently winning an Individual Recognition Award from TRANSCAER for 2020.

Click here for details on the next round of ethanol safety programs, which take place April 21, 22 and 24. For more information on the programs overall, visit www.ethanolresponse.com.