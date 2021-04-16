ADVERTISEMENT

Chippewa Valley Ethanol Co., a 50 MMgy ethanol plant located in Benson, Minnesota, is celebrating a new milestone. April 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the company’s fuel ethanol and industrial alcohol manufacturing.

A statement released by CVEC indicates the company was found in 1996 by a local farmer and electric coop manager looking to add value to area corn while stabilizing electricity rates. Since that time, CVEC has grown to more than 900 member owners.

“In 1992 and ’93, the chances of profit were maybe a nickel per bushel or less and I thought we have to get something to process it and get in the end game…,” said Janet Lundebrek, CVAC board member. “Ethanol is not only fuel. It’s food, it’s oil, dried distillers…those that believed in it, we’ve done very very well and gotten good returns.”

Since its founding, the company has increased its ethanol production capacity to 50 MMgy. CVEC has also reduced energy consumption by 36 percent, and diversified its products to include distillers grains, corn oil and industrial alcohol.

As CVEC celebrates its 25-year anniversary, the company said it continues its mission to generate distributions to its members by engaging in opportunities to increase the value of agriculture production.

“If the station I pull into has E85 available, that’s what goes into by vehicle,” said Tom O’Leary, CVAC board member. “The more E85 we can sell, the more profitable the plant can be, the m ore money they can pay back to their shareholders and more they can try to use to buy more crops and expand and benefit everyone in the community.”

The American Coalition for Ethanol has spoken out to congratulate producer member CVEC on reaching the new milestone. “ACE proudly celebrates with CVEC this month as it marks 25 years of providing a valuable market for Minnesota farmers and returning value to its member owners, all the while producing low carbon fuel and a variety of other products like high-protein feed, corn oil, and industrial alcohol for the nation and the world,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of ACE. “The leadership and staff at CVEC should be commended for helping lead the industry’s effort to ramp up production of industrial alcohol to serve the growing demand for hand sanitizers and disinfectants over the past year. We’re also grateful to have Jan Lundebrek of CVEC provide industry insight as a member on our board.”