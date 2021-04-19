By Renewable Fuels Association | April 19, 2021

The Renewable Fuels Association is offering two four-hour-long webinars this week, led by a nationally accredited and professional instructor with an extensive background in emergency management, firefighting and hazardous materials response, and offered in partnership with TRANSCAER and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The goal of these webinars is for attendees to gain a full ethanol and ethanol-blended fuel emergency response training experience that can be used immediately in the field. The training program will include the following elements: ethanol and ethanol-blended fuels, chemical and physical characteristics of ethanol and hydrocarbon fuels, transportation and transfer, storage and dispensing locations, fire-fighting foam principles, general health and safety considerations, and storage and pre-planning considerations.

The sessions will take place this week from 8 a.m. to noon CDT Wednesday, April 21, and noon to 4 p.m. CDT Thursday, April 22. Certificates of Participation will be awarded to all registered attendees once the webinar has been completed. Click here for more information and to register.

TRANSCAER is a voluntary national outreach effort that focuses on assisting communities to prepare for and to respond to a possible hazardous materials transportation incident. The acronym stands for Transportation Community Awareness and Emergency Response.