By ICM Inc. | April 19, 2021

ICM Inc., has signed an agreement with Lakeview Plymouth Energy LLC to upgrade the ethanol producer’s distillation system and convert its high-pressure distillation system to ICM’s proprietary lower-temperature vacuum distillation.

“Reducing column fouling and CIP needs are two important goals we want to achieve,” said Eamonn Byrne, Lakeview Plymouth Energy CEO. “We are looking forward to working with ICM to increase our plant uptime while reducing operating costs.”

With this process optimization, ethanol plants with Delta-T technology and other high-pressure distillation plants have an opportunity to lower the cost of producing each gallon of ethanol, improve performance and increase overall efficiency.

“Designed by ICM, this process optimization delivers many benefits such as decreasing energy usage, decreasing downtime associated with CIP of the beer column and evaporators, decreasing syrup production, improving Hunter and carbon intensity scores, and lowering operating costs,” said Jeff Scharping, ICM director of sales.

The project is expected to be completed in five months. This installation represents the seventh distillation system upgrade performed by ICM.