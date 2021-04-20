By Eco-Energy | April 20, 2021

Eco-Energy, a leading biofuel supply chain company, is pleased to announce that it has started construction on its ethanol distribution facility located in Stockton, California. The facility is scheduled to commence operations in March 2022 and will be the eleventh ethanol distribution terminal constructed by Eco-Energy over the past decade. The Stockton site will be equipped with 108 tank car offload spots, 6.7 million gallons of dedicated ethanol storage and high-speed truck loading capability. The facility will be accessible by both the Union Pacific Railroad and BNSF Railway and its efficient design will eliminate railroad dwell by releasing tank cars within 24 hours of receipt. With the opening of the Stockton facility—as well as the recently completed Phoenix, Arizona terminal—Eco-Energy’s ethanol terminal platform now spans from coast-to-coast.

“We are excited to finalize the Stockton project and look forward to the start of operations in early 2022. This project again highlights our team’s ability to collaborate, align incentives, and generate clear value-add throughout the supply chain,” says Eco-Energy CEO Craig Willis. According to Willis, “Northern California is a difficult market to access logistically, and this facility will ensure an efficient supply chain to bring high octane, low carbon, cost-competitive ethanol to the area.”