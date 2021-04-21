By Hydro-Thermal Corp. | April 21, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Hydro-Thermal Corp. is pleased to announce the addition of Joel Gerstner to their sales team as the ethanol, sweetener and starch (ESS) sales manager. In this position, Gerstner will have responsibility for the sales, support, and management functions of the ESS team with a focus on driving growth.

Having been in the industrial outsides sales market for over 15 years (regionally and nationally), Gerstner has an extensive history in the chemical processing, petroleum, power generation, and manufacturing industries. He loves the challenges encountered on a regular basis—every day is different, and he believes that with it comes a different opportunity to make a difference with your customers and within your own organization.

“I enjoy helping customers improve their processes, performance, and reliability of their equipment, which helps them achieve or exceed their internal/external goals and objectives,” Gerstner said.

Gerstner may be reached via email (jgerstner@hydro-thermal.com) or via phone (262-894-4246).