U.S. ethanol production was flat the week ending April 16, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 21. Fuel ethanol stocks were down slightly from the previous week.

Ethanol production for the week ending April 16 held steady at an average 941,000 barrels per day. When compared to the same week of last year, production was up 378,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 20.447 million barrels the week ending April 16, down 71,000 barrels when compared to the 20.518 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week, and down 7.242 million barrels when compared to the all-time high of 27.689 million barrels reported for the same week of 2020.