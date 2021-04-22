By Royal Farms | April 22, 2021

This Earth Day Royal Farms and Protec Fuel Management LLC celebrate their past year’s achievement of displacing petroleum fuel with enough low carbon biofuels to account for a pollution reduction equivalent to planting more than 102,353 trees. This May, Royal Farms will also mark the opening of their 21st advanced biofuel station in the region. About 95 percent of the vehicles on the road today can use Regular 88. In addition, just under 10 percent of vehicles are flexible fuel and equipped to use E85.

For more than a decade Royal Farms has made sustainability a priority. Efforts include building all new stores to meet LEED certification requirements, sustainability education for staff, and recycling waste cooking oil into biodiesel. While the programs have at times added cost and complexity to projects, the company’s unwavering commitment is making an impact. With the addition of these new locations in 2021, cleaner ethanol fuels at Royal Farm locations are projected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of planting 146,984 trees and letting them grow for ten years, or 60.8 acres of forests preserved from conversion to cropland in one year.

“We are proud to be a leader in carbon reductions by selling renewable fuels. Offering higher quality products at a better value is the cornerstone upon which Royal Farms was built,” said Fuel and Environmental Compliance Leader Tom Ruszin. “We want our customers to know they can affordably switch now to low carbon fuels that help improve air quality,” he added.

Protec Fuel’s business has been to assist retail stations to be more successful, lowering fuel costs as well as enhancing respective station’s digital footprint and technology for enhanced marketing. Protec has been a national leader in variety of ethanol fuels since designing, installing, and supplying the very first E85 station in several states.

Royal Farms would like to thank US Department of Agriculture and Maryland Energy Administration in providing grant assistance for some of its biofuel stations. “Royal Farms is committed to making investments in low-carbon, clean-burning fuels for our customers, but these government grants helped us expand the footprint of these offerings as a faster pace. With continued support, we will accelerate the integration of these technologies to help improve our communities,” explained Ruszin.

Royal Farms is also celebrating Earth Day (April 22nd, 2021) by giving away a free reusable Royal Farms tote bag with the purchase of any Royal Farms family meal. The goal of the bag giveaway is to promote reusable bags as an alternative to paper or plastic.