By Aemetis Inc. | April 22, 2021

Aemetis Inc., a leading producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) and developer of the “Carbon Zero” renewable jet/diesel biorefineries using negative carbon intensity cellulosic hydrogen, announced today that Aemetis has selected Axens Vegan Renewable Hydroprocessing technology for its “Carbon Zero 1” production plant in Riverbank, California.

The Axens scope will include technology license, basic engineering, catalyst supply, and proprietary equipment for the conversion of ultra-low carbon intensity, non-edible vegetable and other non-edible oils along with renewable cellulosic hydrogen to produce a flexible mix of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel.

“The Axens technology provides high yields of jet fuel while maximizing the carbon capture and sequestration value that is unique to the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 project,” said Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “The experienced Axens team has been highly responsive and proactive, enabling our project to move forward on schedule and within our budget expectations. We believe that the Axens technology will provide much better overall economics while having a lower capital cost than alternative technologies for renewable jet and diesel fuel production.”

“Axens shares and is committed to support the Aemetis plan to produce ultra-low or below zero carbon liquid fuels from renewable sources. Our engagement as the technology partner for the Carbon Zero project in Riverbank, California is another example of the decades of renewable technology development, commercialization, and operational support we bring to visionaries such as the Aemetis team,” stated Romain Lemoine, VP of Process Licensing, Axens Americas.

The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” plant has a planned capacity of 45 million gallons per year and will be located at the 142-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former U.S. Army ammunitions plant in Riverbank, California.

Aemetis recently announced a $2 billion bid process to airlines and fuel blenders for the Carbon Zero 1 plant and is finalizing offtake agreements. Carbon Zero renewable jet and diesel fuel may be used in today’s airplane, truck, and ship fleets without changes to fueling infrastructure or engines.

Aemetis has received $17 million of grant funding from the California Energy Commission and the California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority to support its Riverbank advanced biofuels project activities.