By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | April 27, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) today celebrates 10 years of representing Minnesota’s ethanol industry.

“We are very happy to reach an important milestone in celebrating our 10-Year anniversary as an organization in Minnesota. MN Bio-Fuels was formed to represent Minnesota’s ethanol and other renewable fuel producers. We have and will continue to represent the industry at the local, state and federal level,” said Brian Kletscher, board president of MN Bio-Fuels.

He said MN Bio-Fuels was formed in 2011 to represent Minnesota’s ethanol industry at the state legislature and to regulatory bodies, as well as increase ethanol consumption in the state through promotional and educational efforts.

“Over the last 10 years, we have evolved to meet the dynamic policy, regulatory, communications and fuel supply chain needs of the ethanol producers in Minnesota. We've built a true team of professionals to drive biofuel supportive policy initiatives at the Capitol in St. Paul and with the Minnesota congressional delegation in Washington, D.C.,” said Tim Rudnicki, executive director of MN Bio-Fuels.

Kletscher, who’s is also the CEO of Highwater Ethanol, said MN Bio-Fuels would continue to ensure ethanol has a place in transportation fuels of the future.

“Ethanol has and will continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will play a major part in making our state a better place environmentally,” he said.

Besides Highwater Ethanol, the other producer members of MN Bio-Fuels are Al-Corn Clean Fuel, Archer Daniel Midlands Company, Chippewa Valley Ethanol Company, Granite Falls Energy, Guardian Energy and Heartland Corn Products.

Quotes on MN Bio-Fuels’ 10th Anniversary:

Rep. Angie Craig (Minnesota's Second Congressional District)

“Family farms make the heart and economic engine of my congressional district and we live in the heart of Minnesota’s biofuels industry. That’s why I’m so excited to wish the (Minnesota) Bio-Fuels Association a happy tenth anniversary. Congratulations on this important milestone to an important group of producers. And here’s to more and more and more decades of promoting the renewable fuels industry in Minnesota.”

Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association

“RFA congratulates the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association on this important milestone. For the past decade, the MBA has been a prominent and effective voice for the state’s ethanol producers. The organization’s tireless advocacy efforts have helped the state of Minnesota establish itself as a national leader in the production, use, and promotion of low-carbon renewable fuels. RFA looks forward to continuing to work with our friends at MBA to pursue new opportunities for ethanol producers in Minnesota and across the country.”

Gary Wertish, president of the Minnesota Farmers Union

“On behalf of MFU’s membership, I congratulate Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association on their tenth anniversary. Our organization supports their mission to increase homegrown biofuels in the marketplace. The biofuels market supports farmers’ bottom lines, decreases consumer costs at the gas station, and provides a more environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. We thank Tim and MN Bio-Fuels for all they do.”