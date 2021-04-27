ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on April 26 vetoed a bill that would have implemented additional labeling requirements for fuel pumps that sell E15. In his veto message, Holcomb called the requirement “unnecessary and confusing.”

The legislation, SB 303, was first introduced in the Indiana Senate in January. The Senate voted 46 to 2 in favor of the bill on Feb. 23. The Indiana House voted 71 to 23 to pass the legislation on March 23, with the state Senate voting 46 to 2 on April 1 to concur to House amendments.

If Holcomb would have signed SB 303 into law, the legislation would have required fuel dispensers that offer E15 to display the statement “Attention: E15. Check owner’s manual for compatibility and warranty requirements” next to the fuel grade selection button, as part of, or in addition to, the label currently required by the U.S. EPA.

“I am vetoing SEA 303 due to its requirement of a duplicative label at every pump that dispenses E15 blends of fuel in the state,” Holcomb wrote in his veto message. “The Environmental Protection Agency already mandates that all E15 pumps have a label clearly advising consumers of the possible implications of using the fuel in certain engines. I find this additional layer of government unnecessary and confusing.

“I do support the provision in SEA 303 that redefines gasohol and makes clear that E15 can be sold year-round in our state,” he continued. “I encourage the Indiana General Assembly to codify this definition next year, as it would support our ethanol industry and would further grow the market for our Hoosier farmers.”

Growth Energy is applauding Holcomb’s decision to veto the bill. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Holcomb and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch for listening to the concerns of Hoosier biofuel producers and standing up for rural families,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “From the very start, SEA 303 was fueled by a wave of misinformation. Hoosiers already enjoy legal access to lower-carbon, lower-cost E15 at 79 locations, and this veto is an important step toward ensuring greater competition at the pump, lower prices for drivers, and stronger markets for Indiana farmers.”