By Growth Energy | April 28, 2021

Iowa’s top biofuel and farm advocates today urge Iowa lawmakers to approve H.F. 859, legislation to ensure all Iowans can benefit from access to E15 at the pump by 2028. The following joint statement was issued by Growth Energy, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Ethanol Producers Association, and Poet:

“Every Iowa driver should have the freedom to choose E15, which will provide fuel savings and is made from corn harvested on Iowa farms. We enthusiastically support the work of Governor Reynolds and the Legislature to get Iowa on the road to E15.

“E15 is already popular with consumers, compatible with today’s infrastructure, and saves motorists an average of five cents per gallon in Iowa. Expanding E15 across the state will grow corn markets by 23 million bushels, inject $140 million into the state’s economy, and save Iowa motorists an additional $72 million each year. Now is the time to act, and we’re counting on Iowa lawmakers to lead the nation by ensuring access to E15 statewide.

“We hope leaders will vote to advance this important legislation, which has strong bipartisan support in the Iowa House thanks to the leadership of Rep. Lee Hein and other biofuel champions. We urge House and Senate leaders to move quickly to send this bill to Governor Reynolds, who has made this legislation a top priority.”